Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $144.65, but opened at $162.00. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $159.75, with a volume of 14,430 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,841,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

