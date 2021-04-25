Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $144.65, but opened at $162.00. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $159.75, with a volume of 14,430 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,841,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit