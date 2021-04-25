SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Raised to C$14.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIL. Pi Financial raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.