SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SILV. Raymond James cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

