SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) PT Raised to C$14.50

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

SIL has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Beacon Securities upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

TSE:SIL opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.02. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$8.77 and a 12 month high of C$16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -18.03.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.