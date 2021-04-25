Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.0% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 138,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $116.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.