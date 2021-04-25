SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $15.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target upped by analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

SITC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC opened at $14.97 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.