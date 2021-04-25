SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $15.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target upped by analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.
SITC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.
Shares of SITC opened at $14.97 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 1.66.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
