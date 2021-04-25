SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.96.

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

