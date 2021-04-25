Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.41.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $62.03 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -65.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,516 shares of company stock valued at $21,790,161. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

