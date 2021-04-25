SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Has $286,000 Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,559,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $104,915.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,374,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,678,906 shares of company stock worth $10,740,069. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $941.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.