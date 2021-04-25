SnowSwap Price Reaches $27.60 on Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $27.60 or 0.00055294 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $560,283.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00269579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.17 or 0.01024171 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00023515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,915.96 or 1.00010367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.90 or 0.00636939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

