Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexel has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $21.01 on Friday. Rexel has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

