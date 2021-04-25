SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $365.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $334.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.72.

Shares of SEDG opened at $279.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

