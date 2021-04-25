Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $11.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $14.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 128,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.