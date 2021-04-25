Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Get Sonova alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. Sonova has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $59.26.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonova (SONVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.