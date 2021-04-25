Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 98,990 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRNE. B. Riley began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $7.59 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

