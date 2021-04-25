SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.