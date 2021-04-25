SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 61.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

