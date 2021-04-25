SPC Financial Inc. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,277,000 after buying an additional 526,283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after buying an additional 430,686 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,089,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,587,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 96,841 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.12 and a twelve month high of $100.65.

