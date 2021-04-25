SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 5.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $39,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $54.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45.

