SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VBR stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $173.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

