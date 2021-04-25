SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Lifted by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,158,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,628. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $89.45 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

