Spendcoin Market Cap Reaches $76.08 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00064764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00062025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00093967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.09 or 0.00676827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.10 or 0.07981434 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

