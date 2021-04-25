Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) vs. Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Head-To-Head Review

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sphere 3D has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.8% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and Akerna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $5.58 million 4.53 -$4.28 million N/A N/A Akerna $12.57 million 6.84 -$15.53 million N/A N/A

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akerna.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sphere 3D and Akerna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akerna has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.82%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -150.83% N/A -57.30% Akerna -146.13% -57.89% -37.26%

Summary

Akerna beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. It also provides G-Series appliance to simplify Windows application migration and to enable access from various devices; and G-Series Cloud solution to provide a virtual appliance, as well as offers Glassware solution, which is compatible with the open virtual appliance and open virtual format. In addition, the company provides SnapServer network attached storage solutions, including SnapServer XSR40, a 1U server that can be configured with up to four SATA III and SSD drives; SnapServer XSR120, a 2U server, which can be configured with up to 12 SATA III, SAS, and SSD drives; GuardianOS, a storage software solution; and Snap Enterprise Data Replicator that provides multi-directional WAN-optimized replication. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, V3, SnapSync, and HVE brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

