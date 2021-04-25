Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

