Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.90). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($3.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of SAVE opened at $37.29 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,822.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 159.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

