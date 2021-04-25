State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 15,930 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

SVC opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

