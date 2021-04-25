Stephens Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $430.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $395.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.48.

NYSE ANTM opened at $381.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.75 and its 200-day moving average is $320.37.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Anthem by 9.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 391,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,284 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $344,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

