Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Chuy’s stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $896.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,982 shares of company stock worth $5,603,278 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

