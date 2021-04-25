STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in STERIS by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in STERIS by 21.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

STE opened at $214.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.22. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $215.47.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

