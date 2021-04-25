stETH 24-Hour Volume Hits $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00266666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.11 or 0.01036560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.39 or 0.00657792 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00023405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,371.87 or 1.00323948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.