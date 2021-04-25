Steven H. Collis Sells 12,784 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ABC stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.69.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.