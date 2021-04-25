Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $188.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.74.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.