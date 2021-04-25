Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 462 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up approximately 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -679.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

