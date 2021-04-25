Stifel Financial (SF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SF stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,145,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

