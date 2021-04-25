Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of EDI opened at $8.78 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

