Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of EDI opened at $8.78 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.