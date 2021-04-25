Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
