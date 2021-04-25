Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SEOAY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

