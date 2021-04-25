Strategic Wealth Designers Has $30.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 14.4% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 722.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,360,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,213. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

