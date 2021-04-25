Strategic Wealth Designers Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $10,974,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.33. 6,400,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,655. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.06. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

