Strategic Wealth Designers Trims Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Strategic Wealth Designers lowered its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,186.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 173,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SPCE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,175,119. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,491,827 shares of company stock worth $200,771,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

