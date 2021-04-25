Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stride were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Stride by 9,469.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 967,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stride by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after acquiring an additional 840,759 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Stride by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 437,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after acquiring an additional 248,541 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Stride by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 809,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 215,192 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

