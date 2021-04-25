Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of LRN opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $27,599,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

