Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

