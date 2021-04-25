Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

SUMO has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.22.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $527,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $46,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,199,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $8,619,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

