Sun Communities (SUI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SUI opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $163.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Comments


