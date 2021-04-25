SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Up 16% Over Last 24 Hours

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001126 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.92 million and $117,725.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00269490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.80 or 0.01030392 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.42 or 0.00649548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.81 or 1.00025487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,284 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.