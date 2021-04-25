SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $575.00 at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price upped by Barclays from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.59.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $564.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $585.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

