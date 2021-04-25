SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Price Up 7.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $558.06 and last traded at $556.30. Approximately 4,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 534,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $518.99.

The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.59.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

