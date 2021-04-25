Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 887,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,401 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises about 4.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $36,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,575 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 3,181,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,706. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

