Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.58.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $746.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

